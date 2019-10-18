In today's Morning Edition we discussed national football in the first hour with Jamaal Shabazz, Former TT and Guyana Men's head coach.
Also on the show, Representatives from Team Renanissance contesting the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Antonia Tekah-De Freitas, Presidential Candidate, Eric Floyd, Candidate For Treasurer- Team Renaissance and Sharida Sagar-Ramnarine, Candidate For Third VP- Team Renaissance joined Fazeer on set.
All that and more including , information about a sea scouts fundraiser hosted by St. Mary's College and we were joined on set by someone who needs no introduction. Paul Keens-Douglas, acclaimed Orator and Author. He's having a production on Sunday 20th Oct, 2019 at NAPA Port of Spain, entitled "Tim Tim 2019 – "Story After Story".