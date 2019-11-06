This this edition of Morning Edition, the National Workplace Policy on Sexual Harassment was tabled in the Parliament on March 8, Sabina Gomez , Acting Chief Labour Relations Officer at the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development was on set to discuss the workplace policy.
The country has one confirmed H1N1 death that was recorded in Tobago. Meanwhile, 100,000 doses of the Flu Vaccination arrived in the country Monday. Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh was along with Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh- Director of Women's Health and Maxine Portillo-Staff Nurse ICU, POSGH, to address concerns about the vaccine.
Developmental plans are already underway in the capital, what more can we expect and at what cost? Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez was on set.
It's a skilled art form that was birthed from Calypso music. Extempo showcases lyrical and literary skills at its very best, leaving audiences wanting more. The annual Extemporama event takes place on Friday at City Hall from 8 PM and is hosted by the TUCO North Zone. Admission is $150 and this year, they are paying tribute to multiple Extempo Monarch Joseph 'Lingo' La Placeliere.
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims will be observed on Sunday 17th of this month. Advocacy group Arrive Alive will host an event the day before, at the Queen's Park Savannah. The solidarity walk and ride begins at 2:30 PM , here to tell us more was Sharon Inglefield, the President Arrive Alive.
There are also a few surprises at the event. Mark 'Contender' John , Philip 'Black Sage' Murray and Joseph 'Lingo' La Placeliere who joined us via the telephone shared more information.