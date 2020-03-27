Sixty-five persons have tested positive for COVID-19,with Forty-seven of those cases are from nationals returning from a cruise. The Additional positive testing is another imported case according to the Ministry.
Meanwhile, the TTPS says as a result of directives given by the Prime Minister, who is also the chair of the National Security Council... the alert state for this country has been raised from yellow to orange. Yesterday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that law will be enforced as all non-essential activities will be halted from midnight Sunday until April 15th. The government will issue a new list of essential services today and only those on that list, will be allowed to operate freely. More details were shared on what the PM said during his press conference on 26th March.
Though all gatherings including religious are not allowed for groups more than ten, worshipers of all faiths are finding innovate ways to get their messages across to believers. Well one community has a very special observance coming up on Monday, how will the Spiritual / Shouter Baptist Community observe the holiday that marks a significant occasion for the faith. Archbishop Barbara Burke discussed how the community will continue to celebrate.
We also gave you some home schooling tips with pennacool.com and later on... concerns raised by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence as the country deals with the challenges of COVID-19.
Most companies now have to get innovative in order to keep their business afloat during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many businesses are not functioning physically or under tight restrictions...how can technology assist? Managing Director, Connexion Integrated Solutions told us more.