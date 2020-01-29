We continued our Focus On the Family series, as we discussed 'Adolescence and Emotion'. Guests included Margaret Burgess - Attorney-at-Law/Child Rights Advocate, Beryl Riley - Guidance Officer II and Rhondall Feeles - President of the Single Fathers Association.
Also on the show, we were joined on set by Priyanka Lalla - Child Fights Ambassdor and Simon Baptiste - CEO of Question Mark Entertainment. They were here to talk about an event being held at Queen's Hall On Thursday Janurary 30th. The project is entitled 'Three Monkey Project and Youth Climate Summit".
Later on, Louris Lee Sing - Spektakula Promotions, Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung - Calypso Icon to discuss the event Calypso Spektakula thru the years, as well as Kaiso House opening, Karene Asche, Duane O'Connor and Chucky Gordon were here to tell of their respective events.