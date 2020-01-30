In the first hour, the focus was placed on the political issues Tobago maybe facing, as we were joined on set by PSA President Watson Duke.
Also on the show, we discussed the future of boxing as we had Bharrath Ramoutar- Promoter for Fine Line Fight Promotions and Ria Ramnarine- Public Relation Officer for T&T Boxing association to tell us about an upcoming event they are having.
And are you ready to laugh till you can't anymore?
Well, Allan Augustine from Million Laff Productions and Comedian Errol Fabien were here to tell us about their latest comedy show
And in our Artiste forum segment, we were joined on set by Kyle Cowie, a young calypsonian. He performed at the Klassic Ruso opening tent last week Friday and now he's a finalist in the young king category.