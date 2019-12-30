It's Monday 30th December. We took your calls in an open forum and discussed a variety of topics that concerned you, our viewers.
Our Year in review continued, this time with education. TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas was in studio.
Nutritionist Dr. Candace Simpson-Smith from the Eastern Regional Health Authority provided some important lifestyle tips.
Charlton "Charlo" Alfonso a recent graduate of the University of Trinidad & Tobago with a degree in the Bachelors of Fine Arts, became the recipient of a scholarship to Northern Illinois University to pursue his Masters of Music. His musical resume include; directing the Northern Illinois University steelband ensemble and performing with the band Flick and Nex Chapta as their Bassist.
He is hosting a fundraiser on January 9th at the Kaiso Blues Café, alongside Charlton is his Manager Carla Alfonso.
'The Poet Speaks' is a two-day event happening at the National Library. It begins today and features Ms. Amanda Eke, a Nigerian-American spoken word artist, rapper, musician, scholar and activist. A Fulbright Award winner and author, she uses both her love for writing and music to address socio-political issues, and contemporary culture prevalent in societies worldwide. She was here alongside Mtima Solwazi of the ROOTS Foundation to tell us more.
Entertainment & Sports Lawyer, turned host and Producer of the Business of Carnival is the brainchild of Carla Parris and is streamed on popular social media site YouTube is a series that focuses on the legal and business aspects of the carnival industry. A new season is set to begin airing in January and Carla Parris was here to tell us all about it.