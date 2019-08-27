On today's Morning Edition, Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah, was here and gave us his perspectives on what's happening on the Labour front.
Colin Borde, Manager for the Trinbago Knight Riders discussed the upcoming Caribbean Premiere League. As we continue to monitor the developments of the Tropical Storm Dorian, Seigonie Mohammed joined us over the phone to give us an update. Later on, the TTPS' Wayne Mystar was here to discuss domestic violence. Also on the show we will learn just how important is computer programming with the hack weekend.