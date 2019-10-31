In Thursday's Morning Edition, 31st October, 2019, Executive Members of the National Gas Company Curtis Mohammed, President NGC CNG Company and Anna Alisa Goindoo, Sales and Marketing Manager joined us after the break for a discussion. Unipet service stations are back up and running after a temporary shutdown on Wednesday but what's the latest with NCG CNG?. Last week motorists in San Fernando experienced issues topping up their supplies. NGC CNG stated that a Mobile Refuelling Unit at the Rushworth Street Service Station as well as a backup Mobile refuelling Unit at NPMC Carrousel was operationalised to assist.
Additionally, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis announced earlier this week that the government plans to increase the number of CNG powered PTSC buses and Government vehicles to reduce the amount of carbon emissions produced by this country.
Also on the show was The 2 Cents Movement. It will embark on a regional tour to promote the project "On Her Voice" which is sponsored by the British High Commission. Guests Atiya Douglas - Chief Operating Officer -The 2 Cents Movement, Arielle John - Spoken Word Teaching Artist The 2 Cents Movement and Tim Stew - British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago were present.
The St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church is having a fundraising gala on November 16th, to assist with restorative works at the church. We were joined by Bernadette Alleng and Stacy Foster.
There is no agreement between Government and Opposition on what matter the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Energy Affairs should examine first.
The Opposition firmly believes that the issue of Petrotrin "is of highest national importance" and should be debated "as a matter of urgency" by the JSC. The Government is however is not of that view.
The chairman, Colm Imbert, indicated that he would take advice on the various matters raised and would report at the next meeting scheduled for November 20.
Political commentator Ralph Maraj joined us on the telephone and a critical illness diagnosis is a scary and challenging time for any family. These serious illnesses not only affect our health but also our pockets. The Maritime Financial Group is expanding their base to include the introduction of a critical illness plan. Yasid Gilbert - General Manager Long Term Insurance Services and Saad Baksh- Assistant Regional Manager gave more insight on this plan from Maritime.