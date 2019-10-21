Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union Employees at the Port Authority engaged in industrial action over the weekend prompting concern and an exchange of emails between the union and management. Customers and vessels have been affected. Will today see a similar scenario? President of the SWWTU Michael Annisette was here and provided some insight.
Also on the show, our Business Breakfast segment featuring Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business. We focused on the Bachelor of International and Sustainable Business and Leadership offered by Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business. How can persons apply and who is this program targeting?
We were joined by Dr. Kamla Mungal, Director, Accreditation and Quality Enhancement Centre/ Leadership Institute Lok Jack GSB and Kersha Garner, Academic Advisor of Bachelor of International and Sustainable Business, Lok Jack GSB.
The Contemporary Choreographers' Collective Dance Festival gets underway from October 25th at Queen's Hall. The eleventh staging of the Coco Festival also includes workshops, master classes and auditions for elite US dance schools.
Sherma Burke, Artistic Director, IBIS T&T, Sade Chance, Management Trainee Coco Dance Festival, Chief Production Assistant for the festival and Dave Williams, Co-director spoke to Hayden.
DNA Productions and their latest offering "Treasured Possessions", focused on bringing out your most artistically natural self. Just three years old, the company has a special passion for the youth being founded by two young men.Tomorrow night at Naparima Bowl is "Treasured Possessions". It gets underway from 6 PM , the cost is only $60. Actress Benita 'Sabella' Wilson and founders Daniel Baptiste and Aiden Adams provided more information.
The Heroes Foundation is having its 7th Heroes Convention on Wednesday October at NAPA.The Convention has been the NGO's flagship event which provides an opportunity for all their fifteen participating schools, stakeholders and other collaborative entities to showcase their involvement/contribution towards positive youth development in our society.
The theme this year is "Heroes For Life" and Najette Abraham gave a brief of the event.