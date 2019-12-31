On today's show, a review of the Agriculture Sector for 2019. We often hear, "eat live food and vegetables" if we want to maintain a for healthy lifestyle but, is it affordable ?.What is the outlook in terms of production and pricing for the Agriculture sector and what were the gains in 2019?. Shiraz Khan- President, Trinidad and Tobago Farmers Union contributed to today's discussion.
Also on the show our weekly conversation with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar as around this time of year, it's even more important to emphasize certain laws for the population. News Year's into Carnival brings its own indulgence which can see many taking it a bit too far.
All that and more including, The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago has appealed for responsible use of fireworks during the end of year celebrations. We all remember what took place earlier in the year with the Kangaroo during the Independence Fireworks display. To give us some tips on how we can keep our pets safe during this period, we are joined by Nalini Dial- President/Founder Of Animals are Human Too Founder and member of the organization Danielle Francois..