Former Energy Minister on Refinery Sale
Both the Finance MInister Colm Imbert and Energy Minister Franklin Khan are trying to reassure the public that there is nothing untoward with government's decision, to choose the OWTU owned Patriotic Energies and Technologies to own and operate the Petrotrin Oil Refinery. The news took many by surprise when it was announced last Friday, with man questioning the timing of the decision.A former Energy Minister during the People's Partnership Amdinistration Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan joined us via the telephone to discuss.
Budget look ahead: Agriculture
Food remains one of the most essential items for our survival but, at what cost?. Trinidad and Tobago continues to experience a high food import bill though the government says there has been a reduction. With more agriculture initiatives expected to be announced in this year's budget and the "goodies" of previous years,can the population expect to see see an ease on their pockets in he next few months?
Police cordon off Piparo Volcano
Piparo residents are calling on the government to take action and dispatch geologists to the mud volcano site.The Ministry of National Security says a coordination meeting is carded for Thursday to plan mitigation and response activities. On Saturday night the volcano which has been dormant for some 22 years rumbled violently, causing damage to one home and infrastructure around the site.
Impact of Venezuelan arrival symposium
The connection between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago has been well documented throughout the decades. This has translated into a mixing of cultures, business opportunities and migration, long before the current crisis. The Impact of the current influx of Venezuelans to this country is the focus of a panel discussion hosted by the T&T Economics Association. It also the official re-launch of the organization, it takes place on Saturday at UWI'S LEARNING RESOURCE CENTRE from 6 PM
Celebrating Garfield Blackman 'Ras Shorty I'
His rich musical talent has given T&T and by extension the world, a fusion of musical genres. From Soca to Jamoo, he was also the first to fuse Soca and Chutney rhythms.On Saturday . October 5th there will be event to honour his contributions to the county. 'Celebrating Garfield Blackman "Ras Shorty I' will take placce at J's Big Shed, Coora Branch Road Siparia , the cost is $100.