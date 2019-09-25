Focus on the Family: Mental Health
Mental Health Awareness is still relatively new in T&T. September is Suicide Prevention month and while suicide or suicidal thoughts is not classified as a mental illness, it can be a contributing factor. What is the difference?
CSO's National Advocacy Campaign
On September 6th, Civil society organizations hand-delivered an open letter to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley asking the government to sign and ratify the Escazú Agreement.The Escazú Agreement is the first regional environmental treaty for Latin America and the Caribbean and the first treaty in the world with specific protection mechanisms for environmental defenders.The organizations say this country played a key role in negotiations but is yet to sign on.
CODO Parent Advocacy Training Programme
The Consortium of Disability Organizations is offering free training opportunities for parents of children with disabilities beginning on October 5th. The sessions are free but parents must pre-register by calling 621–1874 .
A Victory for Calypso
The recipient of this year's Order of the republic of Trinidad and Tobago went to Dr Hollis Liverpool also known by his sobriquet The Mighty Chalkdust. The National Awards Ceremony took place at NAPA last evening. TV6 News caught up with Dr Liverpool at his home, just before the ceremony.