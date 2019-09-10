Monday Night Forum
The United National Congress continued its weekly Monday night meetings this time in St. Helena. Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addressed the gathering, here's some of what she had to say.
Pollard named white ball captain/ Have Your Say
President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerrit, confirmed Pollard's appointment as part of several sweeping changes to come in the Regional team.
TTPS Public Information Drive
It's no secret with the levels of indiscipline experienced at several sectors of society, we are also facing challenges with youth delinquency. Whether the school environment or at home , it's clear that a collective approach is needed to help guide our young people on a positive path.
Hoves and Associates
Furthering your education can be costly especially, in particular fields. Hove and Associates is offering persons the opportunity to access an Undergraduate Law Scholarship at the total cost of $30,000.The deadline for applications is September 16th.
Soca Warriors draw with Martinique/ Have Your Say