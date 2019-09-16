Political Landscape
From rumours of the Leader of the Opposition tipping off Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald on her arrest, to apologize in the parliament..is there ever a time to get down to the real issues?. MSJ Political Leader David Abdulah has accused the PNM & the UNC of " kicksin in Parliament", is that the case? Opposition Senator Anita Haynes joined us on set.
Business Breakfast
Financial literacy can now be considered a necessary tool to assist with your overall development. Robley Baynes Tax and Accounting Services is seeking to educate the public with its latest session in Tobago. It's on Saturday, free of charge at the Works Conference Room, Shaw Park Tobago.
Unite and Rebuild
We are continually getting updates on the devastation of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.Thousands have been affected and here in T&T, members of public have been conducting relief initiatives. This Sunday,at O2 PARK AMPHITHEATRE CHAGUARAMAS local artistes as well as from the region will join forces to host a benefit concert.
Trinidad Bhojuri & Trinidad Patois Classes
From the September 23rd Caribbean Yard Campus will begin its 12 week Trinidad Bhojpuri and Trinidad Patois courses for all those who want to learn more about these dying heritage languages. These languages form part of our rich Trinbagonian culture from music to street names to folklore.
School of Philosophy
The School of Philosophy will be offering Free Introduction Philosophy Course beginning today.Sessions will be available in Port of Spain at the Association in Aid of the Deaf on Wrightson Road, In Chaguanas at Gentle Dentistry and in San Fernando at The Trinidad Renaissance School.