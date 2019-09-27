Life after Petrotrin/ Have Your Say
As the OWTU which represented former Petrotrin employees is now set to take ownership of the refinery, two former workers are sharing stories of the financial challenges they have been facing. They spoke with our Political Editor Juhel Browne in part two of 'Life After Petrotrin'.
Customer Service Breakfast Symposium
It's no secret that great customer service is one of the key contributors to a profitable business. Whatever the sector, circumstance or product, people want to be treated in a humane manner. In an environment where excellence service is not yet the standard, what steps can we make?
Maritime Financial Group: Run for charity Event
The Maritime Financial Group 6th annual run for fun charity event comes up on October 12th and , they're calling all "superheroes" to participate. Yes, you heard correctly. You are asked to dress in your favourite costume for a worthy cause. Registration is $100 for Superheroes (Runners)- , $70 for Sidekicks (Non-Runners) and if you're a Team (10 or more persons)- $90 per person.
Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week
It's now a staple event on the local calendar, Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week is a 10 day of culinary celebration comprising of a number of top establishments. The annual event has maintained a steady growth with last year reﬂecting the largest leap in participating restaurants from 50 to 80, with some even extending their special for a further week.
Tobago Day Awards
This year marks the 39th edition of the Tobago Day observance with the deadline for nominations for the Tobago Day Awards on October 25th. The ceremony is scheduled for December 4th, nomination forms can be collected at and addressed to the Chief Administrator, Tobago House of Assembly.