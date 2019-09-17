Political Landscape
It was a busy day for newsrooms across T&T yesterday. The Opening of the Law Term, where the Chief Justice queried why the media have not reported what he identified as the progress the Judicary has made in the past year. Also happening yesterday was a media conference held by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. The Prime Minister signalled his intention to report the BBC for a documentary published on the Venezuelan registration process in this country.
Labour Reform Legislation
A couple weeks ago, the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development held a media conference on the Labour Legislative Reform Agenda.Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said that the legislation is in keeping with the ever-changing technologically driven labour environment. The Minister that the reform is all embracing and that consultations began back in January 2016.
TTPS Public Information Drive: Larceny
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us for a conversation on Larceny and more specifically, stolen vehicles and what you can do to safeguard them.
Leading with conversational intelligence
Leading with Conversational Intelligence is an event happening tomorrow at Jaffa at the Oval. It aims to assist persons with developing better leadership skills and improve their performance in the workplace.
Adverse weather alert
The Met Service has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1, Yellow level which goes into effect from 11 am today until 8 PM tomorrow.