Should we revisit the Sedition Act
It has been the talk within the public domain, in 1978 the Cabinet appointed a committee to review the Sedition Act of this country. What transpired? Professor Ramesh Deosaran, one of the appointed persons in here to tell us more.
Business Breakfast
The organization WhyFarm has been here before talking about events and programs aimed at advancing the agriculture sector. Today we are following up on one of those initiatives.
Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity
Restoration efforts are ongoing at the Holy Trinity Cathedral following last year's major earthquake on August 21st.Thankfully no lives were lost and the church has been trying to raise funds to repair the house of worship. One event coming up is a fundraising boat cruise on September 15th, the cost is $200.
Soca Warriors to face Martinique
The group stage of the Concacaf Nations League continues today, T&T VS Martinique. Kickoff is at 9 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
TV6 on the ground in Abaco
TV6's Seigonie Mohammed and Cameraman Brandon Benoit are on the ground in Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, take a look at their special report.