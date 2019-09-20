TTFA President speaks
According to today's Express, T&T Pro League clubs have sent counter-proposals to the TTFA after recently rejecting a memorandum of understanding which would have seen the governing body directly involved in league operations and the payment of salaries. Reports coming out of last Saturday's meeting said it was heated and clubs were told the offer was non-negotiable.
International Coastal Clean Up Day
Being an island nation...it's even more crucial for us to understand the importance of protecting our coastal areas. The International Coastal Clean-Up day movement started over thirty years ago, to help combat the nuisance that is pollution. More recently, we have been seeing the effects of how pollution contribute to climate change, placing several communities at risk..even here in T&T.
Launch of Calypso History Month
It's considered the mother of all genres here in T&T. Calypso music has been in existence for over a century, documenting the social, political , humourous , extemporaneous ,outrageous basically all the facets of our society. The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation are getting ready for the Calypso History Month Observances which was launched earlier this week.
Fit addicts movement
Fit Addicts Movement presents its Chip Down Macqueripe.It's next Saturday, 1st batch $250, 2nd batch $275 , 3rd batch $300 and part proceeds go to the Jah Heart Foundation.