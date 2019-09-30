WASA on DESALCOT shutdown
Due to maintenance works from September 30th to October 15th, the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago will be on a shutdown for the next two weeks. WASA has advised of increased storage and conservation and, temporary supply schedules for the period of the shutdown are available on their website www.wasa.gov.tt.
Budget look ahead
We are exactly one week away from the budget presentation from the Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Already, we have hints from the Energy minister saying there are no plans to increase the price of LNG. Additionally in the energy sector, there is the sale of the refinery to the Oilfield Workers Trade Union. Could this spark brighter days for the economy? Economist Mariano Browne joined us on set to discuss.
National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition
The opening ceremony for the National Secondary School Entrepreneurship competition is carded for tomorrow at NAPA. Now in its third year, the activities have included over 100 school teams from the country. The students who have participated in the program have spent over 10,000 hours training in how to build their very own businesses. What are students compeiting for and what's different about this year?
We kind of jazz this generation
'We Kind Of Jazz This Generation' is an upcoming musical event, aimed at showcasing T&T's fresh young talent.It's hosted by Charmaine Forde , someone who is no stranger to the media environment. It's happening on October 6th, at Kaiso Blues Cafe at a cost of $200.
Lord Relator live at TTW
On October 12th, Willard Harris, better known to all of us as Lord Relator will host an intimate performance concert at TRINIDAD THEATRE WORKSHOP. The multi-talented performer will serve up a fine repertoire of classics and originals, tickets are $200.