TTFA President speaks

TTFA President David John-Williams joined us on set to discuss both the men's and women's National Football teams.

PEP Political meeting

The political landscape will only get hotter leading up to the Local and General elections that are due soon. The Progressive Empowerment Party is continuing their ground work thrust with another meeting in the Croisse tomorrow. It begins at 5 PM on the Promenade.

Policemen can cook

Another edition of Policemen Can Cook is happening on September 21st at the Prisons Sport Grounds. The cost is $100. and they're promising not only food , but live entertainment as well.

Voices of Rock

Voices Of Rock featuring the band ' Collective Soul ' at the Jean Pierre Complex is on tomorrow.

A Pain in the Eye

It's a pain in the eye for a Diego Martin woman who is severely visually impaired and stands to lose an eye if surgery is not done.

Dr. Terry Ali on Ahye’s Ban

Following news that T&T runner Michelle Lee-Ahye has been provisionally suspended from the sport for failing to attend dope testing sessions on three occasions within a 12-month period, we spoke with an expert on the matter.

AG says LRC produced draft paper on sedition issue

With growing calls for the repeal of the Sedition Act, as critics say it poses a threat to free speech, in light of the recent arrest of one labour leader, is the Government seriously considering the matter?