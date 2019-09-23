Tobago after Karen
178 incident reports were reported in Tobago as of 5pm. And as schools remain closed THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has indicated some Secondary schools are in need of repairs, following the effects of Tropical storm Karen. Elizabeth Williams has been on top of things in Tobago and has this report.
The rain associated with Tropical Storm Karen resulted in flooding along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway..,the Priority Bus Route was opened until 5 AM, the Police have imposed temporary traffic diversions along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and the Uriah Butler Highway . Our crew, Nisha John-Mohammed and Kerry Patrick were out on the field to bring you the very latest.
Ministry of Health on Dangers of Flood waters
We cannot stress enough, the dangers of persons walking or as we saw yesterday, kids playing in flood water. The occurrence of flooding increases the risks of communicable diseases such as; typhoid fever, cholera and dengue hemorrhagic fever. It can also pose a threat to the safety of food and water supplies.
The 7th Annual Conference osted by the Palliative Care Society of Trinidad and Tobago takes place on October 6th at the Hilton. The conference will focus on how to assist in providing Palliative Care under the theme "PALLIATIVE CARE-THE FUTURE"