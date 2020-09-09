Budget wish list: Business Community

Many are looking forward with anticipation to see how the October 5th Budget presentation will affect them. The Business community in particular will be interested to know how the government will try to generate its earnings during these economic times. Added to that, the global pandemic has crippled several streams of income not to mention claiming the lives of many. Locally, our active cases went up by 114 yesterday bringing that figure to 1,609. Sadly the death toll also rose, bringing it to 39. How is the business community navigating these uncertain times and is there anything more the government can do in the short-term? Kiran Singh, President of the greater San Fernando Chamber and Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us via Zoom.

Have Your Say: TKR into the final

The Trinbago Knight Riders are into the final, chasing a perfect season. They won all ten matches leading up to the semi-final and played superb cricket against the Jamaica Tallawahs yesterday. Tomorrow they face in the final. Here's some of what Akeal Hosein and our top batsman Lendl Simmons had to say.

Foster care and adoption awareness

The Children's Authority is the agency responsible for the management of Foster Care and Adoption in the country. In an attempt to educate the population on matter that doesn't get a lot of attention, September has been designated Foster Care and Adoption Awareness month. Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Children's Authority, Mrs. Nichola Harvey-Mitchell and Mrs. Anjuli Tewari-Defague, Team Lead at the Foster Care Unit joined us to discuss.

Wisdom CRM

Online learning has gained immense popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. While this has given birth to many e-learning avenues including www.wizdomcrm.com. It is designed to be a regional School Management Platform integrated with Microsoft to create a new era of learning.The initiative is valuable to the public and is FREE until April 2021. Why should you try the new platform? 

Opposition on Election Petition

According to newspaper reports, the Opposition APNU+AFC will not be present for the reading of today's fiscal budget presented to the National Assembly. This is on the heels of a parliament walk out last week and an election petition currently in the court following a lengthy general election recount.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Plan for Children to Be Back Out to School 2021

Plan for Children to Be Back Out to School 2021

The nation's children's are being home-schooled, via technology at the start of this new academic year, but Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the plan is for them to be back out to school next year.

DOMA to Imbert: No More Taxes

DOMA to Imbert: No More Taxes

The countdown to budget day is on, and business owners are pleading with government to not add further burdens on them. Instead, they propose ways to stimulate the economy.

Economists Say Brace for Budget

Economists Say Brace for Budget

Even as the Finance Minister is bashing the Express Newspaper for what he calls a bacchanalian headline, reading "Imbert - Brace for COVID-19 Budget"...

House Call: Dentist Visit Pt3

House Call: Dentist Visit Pt3

It's time for our health feature, House Call we continue our look at promoting health dental hygiene. last week we took a look at how to treat with bleeding gums, sensitive teeth and the correct way to clean our tongue and teeth.