Budget wish list: Business Community
Many are looking forward with anticipation to see how the October 5th Budget presentation will affect them. The Business community in particular will be interested to know how the government will try to generate its earnings during these economic times. Added to that, the global pandemic has crippled several streams of income not to mention claiming the lives of many. Locally, our active cases went up by 114 yesterday bringing that figure to 1,609. Sadly the death toll also rose, bringing it to 39. How is the business community navigating these uncertain times and is there anything more the government can do in the short-term? Kiran Singh, President of the greater San Fernando Chamber and Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us via Zoom.
Have Your Say: TKR into the final
The Trinbago Knight Riders are into the final, chasing a perfect season. They won all ten matches leading up to the semi-final and played superb cricket against the Jamaica Tallawahs yesterday. Tomorrow they face in the final. Here's some of what Akeal Hosein and our top batsman Lendl Simmons had to say.
Foster care and adoption awareness
The Children's Authority is the agency responsible for the management of Foster Care and Adoption in the country. In an attempt to educate the population on matter that doesn't get a lot of attention, September has been designated Foster Care and Adoption Awareness month. Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Children's Authority, Mrs. Nichola Harvey-Mitchell and Mrs. Anjuli Tewari-Defague, Team Lead at the Foster Care Unit joined us to discuss.
Wisdom CRM
Online learning has gained immense popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. While this has given birth to many e-learning avenues including www.wizdomcrm.com. It is designed to be a regional School Management Platform integrated with Microsoft to create a new era of learning.The initiative is valuable to the public and is FREE until April 2021. Why should you try the new platform?
Opposition on Election Petition
According to newspaper reports, the Opposition APNU+AFC will not be present for the reading of today's fiscal budget presented to the National Assembly. This is on the heels of a parliament walk out last week and an election petition currently in the court following a lengthy general election recount.