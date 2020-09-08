Dissecting the numbers- Budget 2021
According to a newspaper report yesterday, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said he was informed that BPTT will be cutting a quarter of its staff. The Prime Minister said the economy shrunk by 10% due to Covid-19. Meanwhile the Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced that budget day is October 5th , what are he predictions?
Virtual start to the academic year
While the new academic year has officially begun, concerns haves been raised over the effectiveness with possible limited resources. Electronic devices are required and over the weekend, the government announced the removal of taxes on laptops, tablets and computers. The Ministry has also distributed devices seventy laptops were made available for the use of ECCE teachers, while ninety-eight laptops were made available to public Special Schools for the use of children with special educational needs.
TTPS Information Drive
61 persons have been ticketed for Not Wearing Face Masks. A statement of the TTPS reports the 61 fixed penalty tickets were issued across three Policing Divisions between the period 6pm on Sunday 6th September, that's last evening , and 6am on Monday 7th this morning. The majority, that's 56, occurred in the Eastern Division, where the Mayaro Police issued 52 tickets which carry a penalty of $1,000 as a first offence. The police service ended its statement appealing all citizens to be a part of the fight against the virus by adhering to all COVID-19 regulations ie, wearing face masks, not having gatherings of more than five persons in public places, and practicing social distancing.