Covid19 update
Covid-19 figures continue to spiral in T&T. On Saturday we recorded 190 new cases and two additional deaths.On Sunday we recorded 20 additional cases, that takes the total number of positive cases to 2,250. Active cases are now at 1,492 and sadly another death was recorded, that figure stands at 34. The Ministry says the latest victim was an elderly male with co-morbidities. Seven more people were discharged which takes that figure to 724. Over in Tobago...the island discharged12 more persons from Covid-19 facilities, which leaves a total of 12 active cases.42 people have tested positive overall and while 30 have been discharged. 11 patients are currently in step-down facilities. The Ministry is set to have another media conference today from 11 am, live coverage will be on TV6.
Opposition on new exemption policy
Two major announcements were made over the weekend by the government. Citizens stranded overseas now have a greater hope of returning home via the 'liberalised' exemption policy announced by the Ministry of National Security.On Saturday the Minister said that citizens will be returned in two categories. Nationals returning from low-risk countries should not have been situated in a high-risk country for the previous 14 days. Nationals returning from medium-to-high-srisk countries will however be required to quarantine at a State facility for a period of seven days. Meanwhile the government has decided to remove all taxes on the purchase of laptops, notebook computers and tablet computers. According to Finance Minister Colm Imbert in a late night Twitter post on Friday, the measure is in keeping with the PNM's election manifesto promise and takes immediate effect following a submission from his ministry to the cabinet on Thursday. UNC Public Relations Officer and MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes joined us for more.
Growsmartt
Agriculture became trendy during Covid-19 pandemic, with many starting their own backyard hardens. Vijay Dialsingh made the decision in 2012 to become a part time farmer. Eight years later...he has his own company GrowSmarTT Collective, a digital platform for the agriculture community.Earlier this year, he applied The Food System Vision Prize launched by The Rockefeller Foundation. He made the top 14 list, attracting even ore interest for the app. Vijay Dialsingh Founder/CEO, Growsmartt Collective Intelligence and Professor Pathmanathan Umaharan, Director, The UWI Cocoa Research Centrejoined us for more.
TT Film Festival
The annual film festival takes place virtually this year from September 9th - 15th virtually. Workshops, masterclasses and the first ever "ttff talk",will also makeup part of the event now in it's 15th year.