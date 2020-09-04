Covid19 update
Sadly another family is in mourning as we recorded the 29th death due to the virus. The deceased is an elderly male with co-morbidities. Positive cases climbed to 1,984, taking active cases figures 1,255. In some brighter news, 9 more persons were discharged yesterday, bringing that total figure to 700. One thousand and ninety patients are in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer Health offices meanwhile 21 new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs. Seven patients are in Intensive Care Units at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility and twelve people are in High Dependency Units , also at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Heavy downpour leaves residents marooned
In South Trinidad, areas in Gasparillo and Tabaquite reported severe flooding. Residents and even teachers at the Reform Hindu School were marooned on top of their pupils' benches as floodwaters engulfed the school's compound yesterday morning. Residents told TV6 it is the worst they have seen in years and are seeking the assistance of the authorities.
Virtual Island Summit
Now in its second year, the Virtual Island Summit is an entirely free, online, carbon-zero conference designed to connect global islands for Sustainable Development. It establishes a network of over 100 island communities ranging from the Pacific to the Caribbean region and allows for global, cross-sectorial engagement and collaboration on achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Virtual Island Summit will take place from September 7 to 13.
Jamaica Election update
With all the ballots counted, Andrew Holness returns to Gordon House as the Prime Minister of Jamaica with 49 seats for the Jamaica Labour Party and 14 seats for the People's National Party.
TKR continues winning streak
Rain cancelled out the first match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy between the Patriots and the Tallawahs however, the Amazon Warriors had no trouble defeating the Tridents in the second match. TKR sits comfortably at the top without a loss.