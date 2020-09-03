How do we flatten the curve?
The latest figures regarding Covid-19 reveal 123 more samples tested positive yesterday, which means total positive figures rose to 1,920. As a result, active cases now stand at 1,201 and sadly, another death was recorded bringing that figure to 28. A total of 691 people have been discharged thus far. Meanwhile ...specific to Tobago, one additional person tested positive and nine persons were discharged yesterday. The island has 24 active cases, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh joined us.
Chamber on covid protocols
Rising Covid-19 cases and operational adjustments is now a major concern for many businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping staff and customers safe while trying to preserve jobs can prove challenging during an evolving pandemic.
Angostura Unity Song
Given the many challenges faced due to Covid-19 , it's safe to say that we all need a little boost of encouragement from time to time.Angostura Limited has sought to do just that with the creation of a unity song, promoting the resilience and passion of Caribbean people. It features top artistes from across the region.
Jamaica Election Day/ CPL highlights (Fazeer's Closing Remarks)
After months of unofficial campaigning and three weeks of the official election campaign it is now up to Jamaicans to decide whether the Jamaica Labour Party or the People's National Party will form the Government for the next five years. According to the Jamaica Observer...the Andrew Holness-led JLP will go into today's contest with the advantage, based on national public opinion polls, but these have been wrong on many occasions, giving the Dr Peter Phillips-led PNP confidence that it will be returned to power after a four-and-a-half-year break. Both leaders have, as expected, predicted that they will lead their party to victory, with Holness telling the Jamaica Observer that he expects to emerge with a bigger margin than the 34 to 29 seats that he ended his last term.
Switching to some CPL Action, the Trinbago Knight Riders extended their winning streak even further, winning all eight matches. Man of the match Lendl Simmons fell just short of a century, reach 96 runs before we was caught out.