Have Your Say
The Mask Legislation is now in effect, as the government seeks to clamp down on the rise in positive cases. Thirty eight additional cases were reported yesterday, total positive cases are now at 1,797. Sadly, deaths have also risen to 27 and active cases now at 1,085.
Virtual start to the term
The New Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly urged students yesterday to be encouraged in spite of the challenges faced by the Covid-19 restrictions. All in-school learning have been suspended for the 1st term and teachers are now faced with the challenge of online learning. What are the reports coming out of the first day? Antonia De Freitas- TTUTA President joined us to tell us.
TTFA clears the air
There is so much going on in the world of football locally.Unpaid salaries , A FIFA deadline to the TTFA Executive and A petition submitted to the normalization committee setup by FIFA. William Wallace- President TTFA and Keith Look Loy- chairman of the TTFA technical committee joined us to tell us more.