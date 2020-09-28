TTPS vs the public
Was the officer caught on video seeking to benefit from the DSS raid a TTPS official? While the public seems to believe that is so, the Commissioner of Police is defending his men. Since the raid, the public has accused the TTPS of selective action regarding the Covid-19 regulation. Here is what COP Gary Griffith had to say.
Poetry Slam Final
The finals of the First Citizens Poetry Slam aired last evening on TV6. We were joined by Funso Aiyejina, an award-winning poet, Bocas Lit Fest deputy director & FCNPS 2020 Head Judge and Larry Olton - Head of Brand & Marketing, First Citizens.
Poetry Slam winner reveal
Larry Olton the Head of Brand & Marketing, First Citizens joined us to announce the winner.
Budget Expectations
The Government is set to host pre-budget talks today, ahead of the October 5th presentation. Continuing our focus on the budget and the impact of Covid-19 Dr. Patrick Antoine, Chairman - Trinidad and Tobago Beverage Alcohol Alliance and Hassel Thom, President - Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association joined us to discuss.