Business community budget expectation

Many businesses are facing challenges due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, as economic concerns  continue to rise. Will the 2021 budget presentation give some hope for the business community? Vishnu Charran the President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce and Melissa Senhouse, the Acting President of The Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce joined us via zoom.

Creative sector demands for budget 2021

What is their anticipation of the 2021 budget? Rubadiri Victor, the President of the Artists' Coalition of Trinidad & Tobago (ACTT) joined us via zoom.

Budget wish list: Youth Forum

This is our panel- Shanta Seepersad, who graduated from UWI with a B.Sc in Leadership and Management, Minor in Political Science. In 2018, she represented the university at the 16th National Youth Parliament, placing 3rd in the category of Best Debater. Also on the panel, Kemuel Pascall, a student at COSTAATT pursuing a Bachelor's of Arts Degree- Journalism, he served as an RBC Young Leader, and also represented COSTAATT at the 17th National Youth Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago in the capacity of Opposition Member for Caroni Central. Finally, Jásher De Gannes, a part time radio announcer at I.S.A.A.C 98.1 FM. She was selected as a national and regional youth parliamentarian, who participated in parliamentary debates from 2018-2020.

Poetry Slam Final

It is the First Citizen National Poetry Slam finals 2020 and to tell us how this year's competition has been shaping up and how are they navigating in the midst of the pandemic, we were joined by Ardene Sirjoo - Bocas Lit Fest, Alexandra Stewart - FCNPS Defending Champion and Tineka Francois - Debut FCNPS Competitor & Finalist.

Young author

Mikhail Byng is a national scholar from the University of Belgrade in Serbia and a published author, his book; Off the Island: A Student's Guide to Surviving Abroad Life-changing Travel Lessons from the Caribbean to the Balkans. His book is published in both English and Serbian. He joined us via zoom to give more details on his book

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scrap Iron Dealers: We Are Begging

Scrap Iron Dealers: We Are Begging

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association President Alan Ferguson is calling it a "sad day" for scrap iron dealers as their attempt to acquire a contract to dispose...

Bring The Brothers Home 2

Bring The Brothers Home 2

It has become a common reality now for parents to use social media as the main platform to interact with their children forced to stay abroad as a result of the Covid19 pandemic. 