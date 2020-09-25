Business community budget expectation
Many businesses are facing challenges due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, as economic concerns continue to rise. Will the 2021 budget presentation give some hope for the business community? Vishnu Charran the President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce and Melissa Senhouse, the Acting President of The Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce joined us via zoom.
Creative sector demands for budget 2021
What is their anticipation of the 2021 budget? Rubadiri Victor, the President of the Artists' Coalition of Trinidad & Tobago (ACTT) joined us via zoom.
Budget wish list: Youth Forum
This is our panel- Shanta Seepersad, who graduated from UWI with a B.Sc in Leadership and Management, Minor in Political Science. In 2018, she represented the university at the 16th National Youth Parliament, placing 3rd in the category of Best Debater. Also on the panel, Kemuel Pascall, a student at COSTAATT pursuing a Bachelor's of Arts Degree- Journalism, he served as an RBC Young Leader, and also represented COSTAATT at the 17th National Youth Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago in the capacity of Opposition Member for Caroni Central. Finally, Jásher De Gannes, a part time radio announcer at I.S.A.A.C 98.1 FM. She was selected as a national and regional youth parliamentarian, who participated in parliamentary debates from 2018-2020.
Poetry Slam Final
It is the First Citizen National Poetry Slam finals 2020 and to tell us how this year's competition has been shaping up and how are they navigating in the midst of the pandemic, we were joined by Ardene Sirjoo - Bocas Lit Fest, Alexandra Stewart - FCNPS Defending Champion and Tineka Francois - Debut FCNPS Competitor & Finalist.
Young author
Mikhail Byng is a national scholar from the University of Belgrade in Serbia and a published author, his book; Off the Island: A Student's Guide to Surviving Abroad Life-changing Travel Lessons from the Caribbean to the Balkans. His book is published in both English and Serbian. He joined us via zoom to give more details on his book