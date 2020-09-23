Prison Association on safety for officers & Covid19
Prison officers becoming victims of crime have been a major concern for a several years. The most recent occurring a few days ago where prison officer Sherwin Francis lost his life. The COVID 19 pandemic is also a growing concern in the prison service. President of the Prison Officers' Association, Ceron Richard joined us via Zoom to discuss these issues and a possible way forward.
TTCSI budget expectation
In the lead up to the budget presentation on October 5th , many arms of society are giving their expectations, today, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries, will share its perspectives and hopes for the budget 2021. Lara Quentrall – Thomas – President TTCSI and Hollis Charles - Past President, Trinidad and Tobago Group of Professional Associations joined us via zoom.
Independence into Republicanism
Trinidad and Tobago became a republic in 1976 marking 44 years tomorrow, how far have we come since gaining our independence and becoming a Republic?
Launch of new app Unqueue
Its a new digital app named Unqueue created as a tool to help businesses minimise the effects of the new normal brought on by COVID-19. Unqueue allows businesses of all sizes, across industries, to fulfill curbside, in-store, and delivery orders safely, and with ease. It's fast, affordable (currently free), carefully considers user experience and interface.
Know your country show and tell
The Sangre Grande North East office is putting on a number of events, beginning with a Know Your Country and Show and Tell, carded for 30th September. J