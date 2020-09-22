Opposition on virtual classes
The new academic term has not been without its challenges however the Opposition has accused the government of sloppy planning.Shadow Education Minister Anita Haynes says still too many are uncertain on the way forward. We are joined by Ms. Haynes, the Member of parliament for Tabaquite.
Political Landscape
UWI Economic Society
Formally and informally, pre-budget discussions are ongoing as the economy has gained more attention since the Covid-19 pandemic. We are joined by Sachin Dookie the Public Relations Officer and Avinash Mohammed the Research Assistant at the Economics Society at the University of the West Indies for their perspectives ahead of the presentation.
TTPS Information Drive
Covid-19 has made the policing environment even more challenging. From daily crime fighting, to regulation enforcement and positive cases within the service...let's check in with Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar
Champions of Change
The Covid-19 pandemic caught all of us by surprise and adjustments had to be quickly in order to cope.The workplace is no different..flexi-time, shift systems, even layoffs became more familiar. In the midsts of all that is happening, Ter K Solutions is seeking to shine a light on Human Resource practitioners going beyond the call during Covid-19. The three part series got underway last Thursday, there's one scheduled later today and another in October. Weare joined by Cavelle Joseph- St. Omer, Senior Human Resource Industrial Relations Specialist Dev. and Keisha Cruickshank- Advocate/Specialist Financial wellness
Parental Support Group Symposium
Whether single parent, or two parent househlds...support is critical especially, during these uncertain times.The Community Mediation Division of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development is rolling out another series of Parenting Support Groups initiatives. They're hosting a symposium with a series of workshops beginning from September 28th.