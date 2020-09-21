Covid19 update
3 elderly women and an elderly man died from Covid-19 yesterday, pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 65. There are 3,901 positive cases in T&T and 2,083 active cases. The Ministry says 131 patients are at step-down facilities. 835 persons have been discharged from public health facilities and while the number of recovered community cases is at 918.
Economic Bulletin Released
The Government is set to host a pre-budget discussion on September 28th and have already indicated that Property tax is on the cards for the October 5th budget presentation.
Bar owners want clarification
The Barkeepers and Owners Association's interim president Teron Mohan is raising several concerns over the current Covid-19 restrictions and its impact on the industry. They say their business plays a key role in the economy and earns about $1 billion in annual revenue. The Association has been very vocal throughout the pandemic, this time they are calling for clarification on the exemption given to sport member clubs. They are saying that the regulation is discriminatory to bars.
USC Grad students upset
Unfair! that's the accusation of some of the graduating students of the University of the Southern Caribbean. They are claiming the school implemented a a graduation fees that is payable even if the student does not attend the graduation. Students are hoping to get the attention of those in charge to consider consultation on the matter.