Medical Association on mask legislation
The government has taken further steps in the fight against Covid-19. Mask wearing is now mandatory in the new health regulations which states, that the nose, mouth and chin must be covered. The latest media release from the Ministry showed an increase of sixty eight new cases yesterday,which brings the total number of positive samples to 1,759. The number of active cases are 1,061. Dr Darren Dookeeram- President of the Medical Association and Dr. Hariharan Seetharam - Professor of Anaesthesia & Critical Care Medicine joined us to discuss.
Poetry Slam Finals reveal
Over the last two Sundays, both semi-final events of the 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam were broadcast on TV6 and live-streamed on our website tv6tnt.com. And in case you're just hearing this for the first time, title sponsor First Citizens and Slam producers the Bocas Lit Fest have partnered with TV6 to broadcast the remaining stages of this year's National Poetry Slam. Of course, this is a new element all due to the Covid-19 pandemic as gatherings are currently prohibited. However, what we are about to do night now has actually become quite the norm on the Morning Edition. Those of you following us, and the First Citizens National Poetry Slam, would know that we have been revealing the names of the finalists for this competition on this show, since 2016. And today, Tuesday 1 September, we're ready yet again to announce the results of the second round of this year's competition, which saw 34 competitors vying for 12 spots in the finals. Funso Aiyejina Head Judge, FCNPS & Deputy Festival Director, Bocas Lit Fest Ardene Sirjoo-Media & Marketing Coordinator, Bocas Lit Fest joined us for more.
TTPS on mask wearing law
The Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made it very clear at yesterday's Health Conference that, the mask wearing law is now in effect.Law breakers could face a $1,000 fixed penalty for a first offence. The law says, once you are eight years and older and you step out of your house you must wear a mask. Much talk has been raised about families travelling in private vehicles as they are also required to wear a mask as it would be difficult to tell the difference from a PH driver. Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joins us now, as the enforcement of this law is said to be critical in reducing the number of positive cases.
Coaches want answers from TTFA
More troubling developments in local football...as it was made public last week that issues relating to the salaries of coaches, have not been resolved. Stories surfaced last week about coaches being barred from entering TTFA headquarters, when attempting to deliver a letter expressing their concern. Where are we on that matter? Richard Hood -National Women u17 & U20 Head Coach, Angus Eve National Men u17 Head Coach and Wayne Sheppard National Men U15 Asst Coach joined us to discuss.
Cancer Society's Bubbles for life
Though the Coronavirus Pandemic is taking up most of the health news...we were all reminded about the importance of cancer awareness following the sudden death of the Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman. Charged with the mantle, the TT Cancer Society continues its effort to keep cancer awareness a priority. In November, the will host their annual fundraiser 'Bubbles for Life Virtual Event'. Dr. Asante Le Blanc-Chairman, The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society and Denyse Ramnarine-General Manager, Electronic Channels and Payments Division, Republic Bank Limited joined us to tell us more.