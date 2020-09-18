Bus service has come to a stop

It's been a frustrating process for PTSC passengers trying to access the bus service most of this week. Poor and unsafe working conditions are some of the reasons for the delays, as drivers have taken a protest action. Well last evening we heard from the management. We are joined by Paul Smith- 1ST VP of TIWU and Calleand Calliste the Port of Spain PTSC Branch President

TTSEC launches E-Business Solution

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission will introduce an e-business solution to the securities market that it says will significantly improve the ease of doing business. Set to go live Tuesday 22nd September. The TTSEC says its Electronically Advanced Submission interface or EASi platform will revolutionize the way in which the securities industry is regulated. What does this mean for the business community?

Budget Wishlist: Youth Forum

We are counting down to Budget day on October 5th, getting various perspectives on expectations. Our youth panel of Cindy Andrews- Youth Advocate / CIWiL Trinidad and Tobago Chapter Executive and Khaleem Ali- Alternate CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Trinidad, the President of the UWI St. Augustine Campus Law Society joined us to discuss.

Future of National Football

According to some, the state of Football in T&T was in troubling long before the FIFA intervention. Patronage for games reached an all time low and those instructed with the management over the years failed to make certain structural changes. 

COVID Can Affect Your Electricity Supply

News just in, Covid-19 can affect your electricity supply, that's what Peter Burke of the OWTU is saying unless the welfare of staff is preserved, your electricity supply stands to be affected.

Tourism Grant Payments

Property owners in Tobago who applied for Tourism Accommodation Relief Grants have started receiving payments.

Million Dollar Fire

A wheelchair ♿ bound man was rescued on Thursday, as the Mt. Grace home he was occupying became engulfed in flames.