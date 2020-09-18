Bus service has come to a stop
It's been a frustrating process for PTSC passengers trying to access the bus service most of this week. Poor and unsafe working conditions are some of the reasons for the delays, as drivers have taken a protest action. Well last evening we heard from the management. We are joined by Paul Smith- 1ST VP of TIWU and Calleand Calliste the Port of Spain PTSC Branch President
TTSEC launches E-Business Solution
The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission will introduce an e-business solution to the securities market that it says will significantly improve the ease of doing business. Set to go live Tuesday 22nd September. The TTSEC says its Electronically Advanced Submission interface or EASi platform will revolutionize the way in which the securities industry is regulated. What does this mean for the business community?
Budget Wishlist: Youth Forum
We are counting down to Budget day on October 5th, getting various perspectives on expectations. Our youth panel of Cindy Andrews- Youth Advocate / CIWiL Trinidad and Tobago Chapter Executive and Khaleem Ali- Alternate CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Trinidad, the President of the UWI St. Augustine Campus Law Society joined us to discuss.
Future of National Football
According to some, the state of Football in T&T was in troubling long before the FIFA intervention. Patronage for games reached an all time low and those instructed with the management over the years failed to make certain structural changes.