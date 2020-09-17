Virtual Semester Update

The start of the Academic term virtually, for underway last week for many students. While hiccups are expected, is it a situation that is manageable? We've also seen stories of teachers both at the primary and secondary level, going the extra mile to assist students who may be disadvantaged in their classes. To give us a perspective at the primary level, Lance Mottley , President of the national Primary Schools Principals Association joined us via zoom.

United TTFA Proceeds with Court Action

The United TTFA has not budged in its decision to continue legal proceedings against the World Football governing body FIFA. 

NGC Bocas Lit Fest

Its smallest festival to date, the 2020 edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest remains steadfastly committed to exploring "Big Ideas".This weekend, the tenth annual national literary festival becomes a platform for these issues and more, from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening, with lots of surprises and throwbacks to past festivals in between.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dump at Bournes Road

Dump at Bournes Road

They say home is where the heart is, but for some residents of Bournes Road, St James home seems to be where the "dump" is.

Darren Bravo on CPL

Darren Bravo on CPL

Darren Bravo says being taking up the responsibility as a senior batsman at this year's CPL really brought him great satisfaction.

MOU to be signed

MOU to be signed

A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the Maxi Taxi Association in Tobago, the PTSC and the Division of Education, that would ensure that the transportation needs of Tobago's children are met.

ACP Hackshaw Suspended

ACP Hackshaw Suspended

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a course action to suspend Assistant Commissioner of Police Irvin Hackshaw.