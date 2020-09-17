Virtual Semester Update
The start of the Academic term virtually, for underway last week for many students. While hiccups are expected, is it a situation that is manageable? We've also seen stories of teachers both at the primary and secondary level, going the extra mile to assist students who may be disadvantaged in their classes. To give us a perspective at the primary level, Lance Mottley , President of the national Primary Schools Principals Association joined us via zoom.
United TTFA Proceeds with Court Action
The United TTFA has not budged in its decision to continue legal proceedings against the World Football governing body FIFA.
NGC Bocas Lit Fest
Its smallest festival to date, the 2020 edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest remains steadfastly committed to exploring "Big Ideas".This weekend, the tenth annual national literary festival becomes a platform for these issues and more, from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening, with lots of surprises and throwbacks to past festivals in between.