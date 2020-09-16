Abducted baby rescued
Relief for a Venezuelan family living in Trinidad after police rescued their kidnapped baby. Reports say 9 month old Sophia Rivas who was kidnapped in the Longdenville district was rescued in Curepe late last night. DCP Jayson Forde joined us to provide some more information on the exercise.
A parallel facility to treat COVID positive patients in Tobago has been realised. The announcement came from from Acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Victor Wheeler at a media conference yesterday. At this time Tobago has a total of 53 covid positive cases, with one death and 41 persons discharged.
Let's focus on the Covid-19 grants for Tobagonians. According to yesterday's media conference, The Ministry of Social Development has paid out approximately seven point two million dollars in social relief to Tobagonians. With respect to food support 1,839 applications were received, 1,634 applicants were approved, while 1,540 grants were paid out.
It's been six months since our first Covid-19 case and T&T like many other countries, is still under some type of restrictions.While health and well being is a priority, the world economy has taken a sharp hit. For smaller developing countries like ours, the situation is less than ideal. How can we recover and where should we start ?. The Finance Minister is set to give a budget presentation on October 5th...what are some some recommendations? we are joined by Ramchand Rajbal Maraj President of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce and Vivek Charran- President of the San Juan Business Association
According the Ministry of Health, there are 2,369 active cases in the country.The death count also went up by one to 56, while a total of 798 persons were discharged. 2061 patients have been home isolated under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer Health offices. Over the past week ...approximately two thousands samples were sent for COVID 19 testing. During the same period, 700 returned positive. Dr Avery Hinds, Head of the Epidemiological Unit says the high proportion of positives is not alarming. On the contrary, he says it points to success.Let's get te perspective of US based Virologist Dr. Cindy Duke.
Now for some more news coming out of the United States... Reuters reports that the World Trade Center found on Tuesday that the United States breached global trading rules by imposing multibillion-dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China. Here is more in this report....