The law applies to everyone
Since news broke of the actions of the police following a Covid-19 party at Bayside Towers, questions have been raised about the motives behind the action or non-action as some see it of the TTPS. Does social status and ethnic background matter when it comes to law enforcement? The matter was even taken up by the Prime Minister during his media conference on Saturday, reminding all that the law applies to everyone. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith joins us to share his thoughts.
Former Health Minister on covid stats
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry 3,042, tested positive of that number 2,217 cases are active. 26,818 samples were submitted to CARPHA , UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. The death continues to climb, it's now at 53, while 772 persons were discharged. Now over to the sister isle the Division of Health and wellness advised that one additional person tested positive, that brings the number of positive samples to 51. The island currently has 10 active cases while 41 people have been discharged. To share his perspective we were joined by Dr. Fuad Khan former Minister of Health.
Regional & International News
Amazon says that it plans to recruit another 100,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada. Here is more in this report from Reuters.
Khary on CPL Tournament
It's been a perfect season for the Trinbago Knight Riders during the recently concluded CPL tournament. Twelve wins from twelve matches, a record breaking achievement. T&T's very own Khary Pierre has a great season with the ball and even with the bat, as he hit the running runs in hat thriller match against the Tridents.