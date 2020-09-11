More covid cases and deaths reported
Covid-19 active cases are up. 2,698 samples have tested positive. Total number of active cases stands at 1,900 and four additional deaths were recorded. In some encouraging news, more persons have been discharged bringing that total to 755. Meanwhile in Tobago, an additional person tested positive for the virus, bringing that total to 50. Active cases now at 19, one case has been transferred from the COVID-19 ICU to the COVID-19 Treatment Facility, after fulfilling the criteria to be treated outside an ICU setting. There is currently one patient at the Intensive Care Unit.
Champions of Business Nominations
The annual Champion of Business Awards is coming up in November, nominations close on September 14th. There are several categories up for grabs and you don't have to be a Chamber member to participate. How do you get involved?
BPTT AI Crash Course
We have all heard the saying that " Artificial Intelligence is the future". When exactly does that future"come into play" ?...BPTT
is investing in a campaign to give this technology a boost locally. They recently concluded an AI Crash Course , some of the objectives were to armed participants with the tools and knowledge to pursue an exciting journey in developing AI applications.
The crash course was facilitated by Mandela Patrick , a Harvard graduate, Rhodes scholar and student researcher at Facebook AI London who joins us now along with Dr. Nick Fuller Director of the Global Hybrid Cloud Services Organization at IBM Research and Dr. Danielle Belgrave Machine learning researcher at Microsoft Research, in Cambridge
ALTA Student Registration
The Adult Literacy Tutors Association are resuming their classes virtually ...free online classes persons16 and over who would like to improve their literacy skills from their home.ALTA has been praised over the years for tapping into a segment of the population that would have otherwise been left behind as a result of poor literacy skills. To tell us about the semester and how you can register...we are joined by Paula Lucie-Smith Founder, ALTA and Thelma Rajkumar- ALTA Level 3 Student.
Tobago Grassroots Talent Competition
The creative sector in Tobago is about to get a boost..as The Shaw Park Complex Executive Management has developed a platform in the form of a competition. It will run for three months..applicants will have to submit their videos and all the finalists will be attending a two day workshop where training will entail the business side of the arts, artiste brand management, and performance technique.