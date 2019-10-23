On this edition of Morning Edition we discussed matters relating to current affairs and politics on the show with OWTU's Ozzi Warwick , Chief Education and Research Officer. The OWTU plans to hit the streets following the UNC's move to file an injunction to block the sale of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery and Congress of the People's political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan discussed the upcoming Local Government Elections.
Also on the show, Pan Trinbago 2020 was launched last Sunday, with the single bands competition final to be held next month. Representatives Dane Gulston- External Relations Officer, Pan Trinbago and Gerard Mendez- Treasurer, Pan Trinbago gave us more information.
The Environmental Film Festival 'Green Screen' gets underway from November 5th and Kimberly De Souza Public relations officer gave us some insight.
The International Veda Conference on the Application of Modern Science and Vedic Science begins on November 1st and will include a number of activities. In addition to the conference, there will be workshops for students as well as a free cultural show at Divali Nagar's Main Stage.
Sadhvi Ananadamaiyee Upadhay the General Secretary, Brahma Vidya Peetham International , Swami Brahma Swarupananda Ji the Vice Chancellor, Maharishi Vedic University Caribbean President, Foundation for Vedic India and Professor Dilip Dan the Conference President/ Head, Department of Clinical Surgical Sciences/ Prof. Surgery, UWI provided more details.