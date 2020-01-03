Political Leader of the Movement For Social Justice David Abdulah joined us to give us his take on what he expects for 2020 on the political front.
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis will joined us on set as 2020 is set to be a busy year ahead for sport and in particular, the T&T Olympic Committee. The Tokyo Olympics takes place from July, the Youth Commonwealth Games in August and much more. Of course, we can't get away from the situation currently facing some of our national cyclists who copped the top prize at last year's Pan American Games.
Rodelle Phillips-Simmons, the Manager Corporate Communications at the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts will be here to tell us more about the 2020 Cultural activities that are abound in the land of Trinbago.
The 2020 BC Open is just over one week away, teeing off on January 11th at Brechin Castle Golf Club, Couva. Krishna Samai, President of the golf club and Bill Ramrattan joined Fazeer on set and Rapso is one of the indigenous art forms in T&T, a combination of street-style poetry, rap and Calypso. Used to highlight mainly social issues, the genre continues to create a space for itself year round. We were joined by two artistes, Mark Nottingham and Kwame "Jr. Soy" Jones who are apart of Ori Riddim.