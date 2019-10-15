Political Landscape
It's never a dull moment in T&T. The budget debate continues today at 10 am, then there's the Local Government Elections scheduled for December 2nd and the LATT Judicial Review claim against the Prime Minister will be ruled upon in February 2020.
TTPS Information Drive: New Mobile App
The TTPS continues its drive to increase visibility, trust and confidence among members of the public. One such initiative is the launch of a new mobile app, Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us to give us the details.
Launch of dialogue solutions
Dialogue Solutions Limited is a young company which, by MoU has inherited the mission and work of the former Dispute Resolution Centre of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. They are committed to the resolution of all manner of disputes with the hope of making effective dialogue resolution acceptable across all jurisdictions.
Market verification 'Stamping of scales'
The Legal Metrology Inspectorate ,a unit of Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards are currently verifying market scales for measuring accuracy within the municipal markets starting with Sangre Grande Market, during the period October 7th October 11th 2019. How will this affect you the consumer at our next Market visit?