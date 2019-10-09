Post budget discussion- Energy Chamber
The Energy Chamber believes that Government has to drill eight to ten wells annually to keep the energy industry going. This year's budget saw a greater push towards getting the country on board with renewable and solar energy . The budget is predicated on a price per barrel of oil of US$60.00 and a gas price of US$3.00 per MMBtu.
Post budget discussion- Health
The government has promised to deliver four new hospitals by November, 2021, at a total cost of around $4.06 Billion.
Lights, cameras, curves
It's an annual event hosted by Closet Red Plus Size Boutique. 'Lights Cameras Curves' is on this Saturday at Queen's Hall from 7 PM. The concept is to make any woman, regardless of her size , feel confident about herself and channel hat into making good fashionable choices .