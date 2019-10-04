Have Your Say
What would you like to see in Monday's budget presentation regarding Agriculture, Sport, Tourism, Health, Security and the many other sectors? Here's what our callers had to say.
Road to CPL Finals 2019
It's been a record breaking Caribbean Premier League Season thus far. The teams have entertained fans both locally and abroad and now, we are entering the final leg of matches. Added to the excitement, is the announcement of women's matches on the CPL calendar. This will be the first time in CPL's seven year existence that women will have the opportunity to participate. Two T10 matches will be played before the men's qualifier two semi-final and the final.
Budget look ahead
The annual post budget discussion hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is on Tuesday a the Hyatt. It offers analysis and insight from key stakeholders as well as a healthy dialogue on the country's future. Members pay 500 + VAT and Potential Members 600 + VAT.
An insider's view of human trafficking
The story of a survivor , that's how one would describe Shandra Woworuntu. She was trafficked into a world of prostitution and sexual slavery, forced drug-taking and violence. Now, Shandra is the Founder of the Mentari Human Trafficking Survivor Empowerment Programme and is here in Trinidad for an event being held tomorrow
Cheers
The 2019 CPL is in progress, with the matches at the Queen's Park Oval having been completed. Speaking of which, reporter Vinod Narwani and camerawoman Leona Nicholas-Reyes have some of the action for you from Monday's game between TKR and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Health 360: Sports Injury Recovery
Let's switch our focus to health and Orthopaedic surgery. What is it and how does it affect you ?. We are joined by Dr. Daniel Chan - an Orthopaedic Surgeron and Medical Director at Memorial Division of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at the Memorial Regional Hospital
Choewz Food Marketing Services
CHOEWZ is a mobile app focused on bringing together entrepreneurs in the tourism, food and hospitality industries. According to founder Ramon Quan it is ideal for both registered and non-registered businesses.