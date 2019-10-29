Political Landscape

In his budget contribution on Friday, Senator Robert Le Hunte Minister of Public Ulitites said that legal obligations are posing a hindrance for this country's renewable energy future. The State has contracts which call for the use of... 20-thousand megawatts of electricity, however, only 12-thousand megawatts or 60-percent is being used. The Minister joined us on set to discuss.

Men voices matter too

#MenVoicesMatterTOO! is a campaign geared specifically towards men, by providing a safe space for them to share their emotions in a judgement-free zone. Founder, Tameeka Castillo has collaborated with influencers in various fields to help share tis initiative.It was then, she discovered spoken word artiste, Nicholas Khan. He's an author, First Citizen Poetry Slam competitor and currently serving time at the Golden Grove Prison.

TTPS Information Drive

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set, today's discussion was on harassment.

South East POS Alumni

South East Port of Spain Secondary School Alumni Association, they're hosting a Fundraiser Dinner and Dance on Saturday.It's at Jaffa at the Oval and the cost is $350.

Rootsyardd Dub and night market

Rootsyardd is an uplifting music event showcasing and celebrating local creative talent in all forms. It is a movement geared towards elevating consciousness, peace and love.

T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission

Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.

Disability Sign Dispute

It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain. 