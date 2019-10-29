Political Landscape
In his budget contribution on Friday, Senator Robert Le Hunte Minister of Public Ulitites said that legal obligations are posing a hindrance for this country's renewable energy future. The State has contracts which call for the use of... 20-thousand megawatts of electricity, however, only 12-thousand megawatts or 60-percent is being used. The Minister joined us on set to discuss.
Men voices matter too
#MenVoicesMatterTOO! is a campaign geared specifically towards men, by providing a safe space for them to share their emotions in a judgement-free zone. Founder, Tameeka Castillo has collaborated with influencers in various fields to help share tis initiative.It was then, she discovered spoken word artiste, Nicholas Khan. He's an author, First Citizen Poetry Slam competitor and currently serving time at the Golden Grove Prison.
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set, today's discussion was on harassment.
South East POS Alumni
South East Port of Spain Secondary School Alumni Association, they're hosting a Fundraiser Dinner and Dance on Saturday.It's at Jaffa at the Oval and the cost is $350.
Rootsyardd Dub and night market
Rootsyardd is an uplifting music event showcasing and celebrating local creative talent in all forms. It is a movement geared towards elevating consciousness, peace and love.