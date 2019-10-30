Energy and the Economy
The recent budget presentation spoke of capital allowance for energy exploration and development , which could begin reaping fruit with additional revenue in January. From an economic perspective, what is missing to give our most reliant sector a comparative edge?
Champions of Business Awards
We have been counting you down to the annual Champions of Business Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception hosted by Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.It's on November 15th at National Academy for Performing Arts, Port of Spain. This event is an important pillar in the business community and allows persons to be recognised for their contributions.
HMRTT 12th Biennial Conference
It promises to assist in taking Human Resources to the next level.The Human Resource Management Association of Trinidad & Tobago is hosting its 12th Biennial Conference & Exposition,tomorrow and Friday. HR plays in crucial role in business development and can make or break or establishment. The conference celebrates HRMATT's 30th anniversary and include international and regional guest speakers.
Tribute to Johnny King Calypso History Month
In case you didn't know, October is Calypso History Month. There are various events and acknowledgements , even in our schools to continue to share our history.
NCRHA Wellness Festival
The North Central Regional Health Authority is hosting its very first Research Day, Wellness and Innovation Festival tomorrow at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The Research Day begins at 8 am while the Wellness and Innovation Festival gets underway from 1 PM.