Political Landscape
The United National Congress presented its response to the budget presentation on Friday. In a manifesto-like manner, the Opposition Leader outlined detailed points on what the UNC will do, if elected to govern. Also on Friday, the announcement via social media from the Prime Minister on the local government election date. It is scheduled for December 2nd, Sean Sobers- Opposition Senator joined us on set to discuss.
Business Breakfast: Renewable Energy
In a bid to steer the country towards cleaner energy and energy conservation, government will be rolling out a bulb-replacement programme nationwide. All taxes on LED bulbs will be removed for a period of five years. And there are also incentives for persons intending to install solar water heating panels on their homes.
NBFTT 3x3 National Championships
The National Basketball Federation will host its second 3X3 National Championships in preparation for International Basketball Federation approved 3X3 national team competitions in 2020.This week the federation will host the southern leg, games will be played at the La Romaine Outdoor Court on the 19th & 20th.
Ah wanna fall
"Ah Wanna Fall" is a Kaiso theatre production hosted by Canboulay productions. The play began on October 4th , this week it runs from the 18th-20 at Newtown Playboys Pan Theatre. The price $200, $100 for students.