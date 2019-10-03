Adverse weather alert #1 issued
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 , Yellow Level.. This weather alert is already in effect until 2:00 p.m due to the passage of a tropical wave. There is a 60-80% chance of heavier showers or thunderstorm activity.
Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Homeownership is a critical concern to members of any society and of late, that aspiration seems to be a dwindling dream for many. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is stepping up their efforts to assist the public by hosting an exposition on Saturday at the Hilton Trinidad.
T&T Automotive Dealers
A process that once took a few days at licensing office , now takes almost a month to complete according to the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association. The new system has been causing delays and woes for those in the used car business.
Love Movement in concert
"Colours of His Love" is latest concert installment hosted by the The Love Movement Choirs . It's on this Friday and Saturday at Queen's Hall from 7:30 PM.Founded in 1972, the Love Movement began as a small church choir and has developed into an artistic program that offers opportunities for young people.
Dr. Louis Nurse in concert
We are joined on set by veteran musician Dr Louis Nurse, leader of Louis & The Lynx to find out more about a concert event happening on Saturday at NAPA. It also doubles as an in part fund-raiser for the repair of one of the oldest Catholic churches in T&T . It begins at 8 PM on Saturday and the cost is $200, the event is entitled 'Renaissance… Ivory & Steel'