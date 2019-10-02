Focus on the Family

Coping with a relationship break-up can already be a challenging situation for some but, with the addition of a child or children, can prove to be quite difficult. What happens to the child, when the mother and father are no longer together? Many times the adults are focused on their personal trauma, neglecting to consider the effects separation has on children.

The Agri Recovery Kit is a collaborative effort between the companies Tech4Agri and Green Farm Nation.The kit is designed to assist those impacted by a disaster by a means of nutrition and communication.

The Lions Club of Chaguanas will host is first Annual Rally and Treasure Hunt on October 6th.

T&T got the early jump on their opponents in the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Monday, when they hammered Aruba 3-nil . The women are back in action today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, facing off against Antigua and Barbuda at 5pm.

Prime Minister Rowley says the Law Association's judicial review against his decision not to invoke section 137 of the Constitution to investigate the Chief Justice will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Roll out the canvas, time to admire a work of art, it’s our Play of the Day.

All will be revealed in time. This from OWTU President General, Ancel Roget, who denies being secretive about the details of the deal which saw Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Limited, come out as the preferred bidder for the oil refinery.