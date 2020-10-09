Dissecting the numbers
Some are pleased while others, believed it was "too soft". Did it present an accurate picture of the economy and were the measures announced enough to boost business activity? Paula Gopee-Scoon , Minister of Trade, Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon- Economist and Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us to discuss.
Our First People's
On October 14th the Santa Rosa First People Community will celebrate another year in commemoration of their ancestors and the contribution they have made over the years. In commemoration, they have teamed up with the University of the West Indiesto ost a symposium on Monday. It's entitled ' Our First Peoples' and it takes place virtually on Monday from 9 am.
National Mental Health campaign
World Mental health Day will be observed tomorrow and the St. Augustine campus is UWI is seeking to shed greater light on the issue. The National Affairs Committee has launched a National Mental Health Campaign hat commenced on September 28th with the final day being tomorrow.
World Kwéyòl Month
We observe World Kwéyòl Month and connect the dots with our own history, in particular Calypso.
Regional and International News
Hundreds of Bangladeshis have staged protests and scuffled with police this week after a video of a disadvantaged woman being attacked was posted online. Human rights groups say abuses against women are only getting worse.