Dissecting the numbers

Some are pleased while others, believed it was "too soft". Did it present an accurate picture of the economy and were the measures announced enough to boost business activity? Paula Gopee-Scoon , Minister of Trade, Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon- Economist and Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us to discuss.

Our First People's

On October 14th the Santa Rosa First People Community will celebrate another year in commemoration of their ancestors and the contribution they have made over the years. In commemoration, they have teamed up with the University of the West Indiesto ost a symposium on Monday. It's entitled ' Our First Peoples' and it takes place virtually on Monday from 9 am.

National Mental Health campaign

World Mental health Day will be observed tomorrow and the St. Augustine campus is UWI is seeking to shed greater light on the issue. The National Affairs Committee has launched a National Mental Health Campaign hat commenced on September 28th with the final day being tomorrow. 

World Kwéyòl Month

We observe World Kwéyòl Month and connect the dots with our own history, in particular Calypso.

Regional and International News

Hundreds of Bangladeshis have staged protests and scuffled with police this week after a video of a disadvantaged woman being attacked was posted online. Human rights groups say abuses against women are only getting worse.

Krishan Rampat On Cricket Coaching

We now switch to a young cricket coach, who has been working with T&T and West Indies players, and one who was partly instrumental in the rise of St. Lucia Zouks all-rounder Mark Deyal.

Sport Budget Review 2

It's going to be a challenging 2021 for athletes and sport in particular with Covid-19 still around and the rescheduling of events to next year. Uncertainty reigns among athletes as we have been hearing them speak out during this period.

TT Football In Gobin’s Hands Tomorrow

Leave T&T's football matters in the hands of the court. Tomorrow, the High Court is expected to make a decisive ruling on who is the rightful ruler of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

It's back with all the advice you need on your quest to finding the best you inside and out.