Post Budget Discussions
What did the government get right in its presentation and what needs some work? Khadijah Ameen, Member of Parliament for St. Augustine and Nirad Tewarie- CEO, Amcham joined us to share their thoughts.
World Mental Health Day
A sudden change in your economic, social and emotional circumstance can all be contributing factors to well-being of your mental health. Not to be confused with mental illness, mental health problems can often be identified in simple day to day changes. Karline Brathwaithe, Mental Health Planner at the Ministry of Health joined us to discuss.
Community Recovery Programme
The ten member committee was formed following protests in a few areas in and around the capital city to specifically treat with issues affecting at-risk youth and communities. Chairman of the committee Anthony Watkins and Curtis Toussaint Committee Member joined us.
World Sight Day
In Commemoration of World Sight Day observed today, the Diabetes Association is hosting a Free Diabetes Eye Screening Programme at it's head office 10 ‐12 Success St Chaguanas. Protecting our vision becomes more of a concern as we grow older and for those live with diabetes...eye care is even more critical. We are joined by Andrew Dhanoo- President of the Diabetes Association and Dr Ronnie Bhola - Director of the Trinidad Eye Hospital.