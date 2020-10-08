Post Budget Discussions

What did the government get right in its presentation and what needs some work? Khadijah Ameen, Member of Parliament for St. Augustine and Nirad Tewarie- CEO, Amcham joined us to share their thoughts. 

World Mental Health Day

A sudden change in your economic, social and emotional circumstance can all be contributing factors to well-being of your mental health. Not to be confused with mental illness, mental health problems can often be identified in simple day to day changes. Karline Brathwaithe, Mental Health Planner at the Ministry of Health joined us to discuss.

Community Recovery Programme

The ten member committee was formed following protests in a few areas in and around the capital city to specifically treat with issues affecting at-risk youth and communities. Chairman of the committee Anthony Watkins and Curtis Toussaint Committee Member joined us.

World Sight Day

In Commemoration of World Sight Day observed today, the Diabetes Association is hosting a Free Diabetes Eye Screening Programme at it's head office 10 ‐12 Success St Chaguanas. Protecting our vision becomes more of a concern as we grow older and for those live with diabetes...eye care is even more critical. We are joined by Andrew Dhanoo- President of the Diabetes Association and Dr Ronnie Bhola - Director of the Trinidad Eye Hospital.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Krishan Rampat On Cricket Coaching

Krishan Rampat On Cricket Coaching

We now switch to a young cricket coach, who has been working with T&T and West Indies players, and one who was partly instrumental in the rise of St. Lucia Zouks all-rounder Mark Deyal.

Sport Budget Review 2

Sport Budget Review 2

It's going to be a challenging 2021 for athletes and sport in particular with Covid-19 still around and the rescheduling of events to next year. Uncertainty reigns among athletes as we have been hearing them speak out during this period.

TT Football In Gobin’s Hands Tomorrow

TT Football In Gobin’s Hands Tomorrow

Leave T&T's football matters in the hands of the court. Tomorrow, the High Court is expected to make a decisive ruling on who is the rightful ruler of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

YOUR BEST SELF

YOUR BEST SELF

It's back with all the advice you need on your quest to finding the best you inside and out.

Over 100 COVID-19 Cases In Tobago

Over 100 COVID-19 Cases In Tobago

Of the twenty-four new cases testing positive for COVID-19 in Tobago, eighteen are from the Tobago Prison five Prisons Officers and thirteen prisoners. The thirteen prisoners have been isolated from the other inmates who tested negative.